Mga senador bilib sa tapat na paglilingkod ni Noy

NAGLUKSA ang mga senador sa pagpanaw ni da­ting Pangulong Benigno ‘Noynoy’ Aquino III.

Inilarawan ng mga senador si Aquino na mabuting tao at naglingkod sa bansa na may ‘humility, honor, and integrity’.

“No matter what political side you’re on when a former president passes away, the country mourns,” sabi ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“His death diminishes us all,” dagdag ni Sotto na ipinag-utos na i-half-mast ang bandila ng Pilipinas sa Senado.

Para kay Senador Panfilo Lacson, ‘heartbreaking’­ umano ang pagpanaw ng kanyang kaibigang si Noynoy.

“So sad to hear that at a relatively young age of 61, he had passed on to the Great Beyond. As our country’s leader, he did not deserve to be unappreciated. He served his country very well with humility, honor, and integrity,” sabi ni Lacson.

“Even as President, he always managed to promptly respond to my messages, no matter how casual and trivial. It was indeed a privilege to have served with him – both in the Senate and the Executive Department, but more than that, to be his friend,” sambit pa nito.

Sinabi naman ni Senadora Risa Hontiveros, ikinokonsidera niya si Aquino bilang isang magandang bagay na nangyari sa bansa pagkatapos ng 1986 People Power Revolution.

“Nu’ng mga taon na presidente natin si PNoy, ang dami nating mabuting nagawa, tayong mga Pilipino. He’s a good man at ang dami nating mabuting nagawa during his watch, maraming na-repair na democratic institution,” ani Hontiveros.

Ayon naman kay Senadora Grace Poe, si Aquino ang nagbukas ng pinto ng serbisyo publiko para sa lahat at pinasalamatan niya ang dating pangulo dahil sa legasiya ng pagsisilbi nang buong katapatan at dedikasyon.

“Ipinakita sa atin ni PNoy ang kahalagahan ng mabuting kalooban ng isang pinuno: Walang pag-iimbot sa kapwa, malinis ang intensyon, at walang pagkagahaman sa kapangyarihan. Pinapahalagahan namin ang iyong matapat na paglilingkod, PNoy,” ani Poe.

Labis ding ikinalungkot ni Senador Joel Villanueva ang pagpanaw ng kanyang mentor na si Aquino.

“I am still shattered in a million pieces. The nation lost a leader, and I, a friend. But he was more than that. He was a mentor, a brother to me,” reaksiyon ni Villanue­va, na nagsilbing bilang TESDA chief noong panahon ng administrasyong Aquino.

“If I was TESDAMAN, he was the TESDA Godfather. He believed in the great talents of our youth, waiting to be unlocked if given good training, the right breaks, and inspiring success stories. By ordering that they be trained, he invested in their dreams,” saad pa nito.

Nagpasalamat din si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon sa pagkakataong makatrabaho ang dating pangulo na isa umanong tapat na tao.

“I am thankful for the opportunity of having worked with PNoy during his Presidency. He meant well and wanted the best for the country and for all of us. We have lost an ho­nest man,” ani Drilon.

Itinuturing naman ni Senador Ralph Recto si Noynoy bilang ‘man of convictions’.

“When politics clashed with the principles he held dear, he would choose the latter, even at the expense of friendships and alliances,” ani Recto. (Dindo Matining)