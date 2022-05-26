Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Mga senador bawal umabsent

News
By Abante News
Dahil tatlong araw na lang ang sesyon na natitira ngayong 18th Congress, hindi na papayagan ng Senado ang mga senador na sumali sa plenary session online.

Sa sesyon ng Senado nitong Huwebes, inihayag ni Senate President Vicente Sotto III na ipagbabawal na hybrid session simula sa Lunes sa susunod na linggo.

Bago ito, iginiit ni Sotto ang posibilidad na suspendihin angnaunang resolusyon na pumapayag sa pagsagawa ng hybrid session.

“May we ask the Committee on Rules to look into the possibility of suspending our resolution on virtual attendance? Masamangmanahin ng susunod na Congress,” tanong ni Sotto kay Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, chairman ng Rules Committee.

Sumang-ayon naman si Zubiri at sinabing may mgaeskuwelahan na ngang nagsasagawa ng face-to-face class ophysical class.

“In other words, we made use of this parti¬cular rule because there was an emergency. But there is no longer an emergency,the worst is alert level 1. So we have to show the people that we are working,” ayon kay Sotto. (Dindo Matining)

