Mga SEA Games-bound iba-bubble training din

INAASIKASO para makapag-balik training na rin kahit may pandemiya ang mga national athlete na pa-31st Southeast Asian Games 2021 sa Hanoi, Vietnam sa November 21-December 2.

Ayon nitong Biyernes Team Philippines Chef-De-Mission at Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Commissioner Ramon Fernandez, malapit nang makabalik sa training ang mga manlalaro sa pakikipag-ugnayan niya at ng Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) sa Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Disease.

“As the CDM and a PSC Commissioner, I am as interested as everyone for our teams to resume formal training and we are working on it,” lahad ng opisyal.

Ilan sa mga atleta na naghahanda sa kanilang Olympic Qualifying Tournaments ay nasa bubble training sa Inspire Sports Academy sa Calamba, Laguna sa pangangalawa rin ng PSC at kopeerasyon ng POC at mga national sports association (NSA).

“We only have IATF go-signal to resume training for the Olympics as of now,” hirit naman ni PSC National Training Director Marc Edwrd Velasco. (Janiel Abby Toralba)