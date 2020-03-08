Mga public school teacher, libre na sa medical exam

Libre na ang tinuig nga medical examination ug treatment sa mga public school teacher.

Kini human gipahibalo sa Department of Education (DepEd) ang pagpagawas niini ug pundo alang sa P500 nga annual medical examination and treatment sa matag tinun-an magtutudlo sa pampublikong tunghaan.

Matud ni Assistant Minority Leader ug ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro, nga sa katapusan mapatuman na sa kagamhanan ang mga benepisyong nalatid sa Magna Carta for Public School Teachers.

Giingong dugay na ga gipaabot sa mga magtutudlo nga migasto sa ilang kaugalingong kuwarta aron mopubos sa annual medical examination nga usa ka gitakda nga requirement sa DepEd aron mahimo nila ang ilang trabaho.

“This has been the clamor of our public school teachers who continue to shell out from their own pockets to comply with requirements of the Department of Education to be able to do their jobs,” matud ni Castro.