Mga polis giawhag ni Eleazar nga mosalmot sa absentee voting

Andam na ang Philippine National Police (PNP) National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) alang malinawon ug hapsay nga piniliay karong Mayo 2019 sa padayun nga pagpatuman sa Comelec gun ban ug mga checkpoint sa mga delikadong lugar, matud ni Director Major General Guillermo Eleazar.

Subay niini giawhag ni Eleazar ang mga pulis na nakadestino sa Metro Manila nga mosalmot sa himoung absentee voting gikan Abril 29 hangtud sa Mayo 1.

“While it is true that PNP serves and protects our countrymen so they may peacefully exercise their right to vote, most of our policemen disregard their own rights to suffrage. It is the very reason that I would like to encourage all policemen, especially those who come from their hometowns in the provinces, that every vote counts and your votes are equally significant,” pamahayag ni Eleazar sa gipagawas niining statement kagahapon. (jess campos)