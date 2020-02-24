Mga Pinoy sa Singapore umiwas sa matataong lugar — DFA

Isang araw matapos magpositibo sa Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) ang isang Pinoy sa Singapore, pinag-ingat ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) ang mga Pilipino sa nasabing bansa.

“All Filipinos in Singapore are likewise encouraged to continue to maintain vigilance, observe proper hygiene, avoid crowds or large gatherings and frequently monitor personal health,” sabi ng DFA sa isang pahayag, Pebrero 24.

Inabisuhan din ng ahensiya na agad magpakonsulta sa doktor­ ang sinumang nakararanas ng ubo, sipon, sore throat, at kahirapan sa paghinga.

Samantala, sinabi rin ng DFA, ayon umano sa Embahada sa Singapore, na nasa isolation room ang nagpositibong Pinoy. Hindi rin ito nagbigay ng mga personal na impormasyon bilang pagsunod­ sa patakaran ng Singapore’s Minis­try of Health.

“The Embassy is in close coordination with the Ministry of Health of Singapore and stands ready to provide all consular assistance to the patient as needed. In the meantime, everyone is requested to respect the patient’s privacy,” ayon sa ahensiya. (Riley Cea)