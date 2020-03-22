Mga Pinoy na may HIV, TB delikado sa COVID- Defensor

Delikado sa coronavirus disease ang mga Pinoy na may human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) o tuberculosis (TB), ayon kay Anakalusugan Party-list Rep. Mike Defensor.

“We have many undiagnosed cases of HIV and TB, which means they are not currently getting any treatment. We’re afraid they are highly vulnerable once exposed to the new coronavirus,” saad ni Defensor, vice-chairman ng House health committee.

Aniya, dapat din siguruhin ng Department of Health na tuloy-tuloy ang pagbibigay ng libreng gamot sa mga taong may HIV at TB sa kabila ng ginawang paghihigpit ng gobyerno sa paggalaw ng mga tao bunsod ng pinatupad na community quarantine dahil sa coronavirus.

Binanggit ni Defensor na dapat umanong manatiling bukas ang 156 HIV outpatient center upang sa gayon ay patuloy ang gamutan ng mga pasyante at ang pagkuha ng libreng supply ng antiretroviral drugs.

“We have more than 48,000 Filipinos living with HIV who are currently undergoing anti-retroviral therapy, plus another 1,000 new cases every month who are initiated (on the therapy),” ani ni Defensor.

Paliwanag pa ng kinatawan ng Anakalusugan Partylist, delikado sa coronavirus ang mga taong may HIV dahil mahina na ang kanilang immune system, lalo na kung hindi nila ito alam at hindi nagpapagamot sa mga HIV center.