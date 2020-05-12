Mga pekeng NPA leader lolobo sa P2M reward

Nagbabala si Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Ferdinand Gaite na posibleng lumubo ang bilang ng mga pekeng lider ng New People’s Army (NPA) matapos mag-alok ng 2 milyong pisong reward si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa sinumang makapagtuturo at makakahuli ng top rebel commander.

“The P2-million bounty for NPA commanders would only result to more abuses and human rights violations against civilians. Violations that involve fake arrests and surrenders, fake encounters, and killings,” babala ni Gaite.

Aniya, noong nakaraang linggo lamang ay limang magsasaka ang nasawi sa diumano’y engkuwento ng mga sundalo sa mga NPA.

Ang limang magsasaka ay dinukot sa kanilang bahay dakong alas-5 ng madaling araw noong Mayo 8 at dinala sa isang ilog sa Barangay Dolos, Bulan, Sorsogon kung saan sila pinatay.

“Last April 30, 16 Coca-Cola workers were also forcibly taken to Camp Vicente Lim and were presented the following day, on Labor Day, as rebel returnees. And who would forget the infamous picture of alleged surrenderees released by the AFP last December 2019 which turned out to be edited, and poorly edited at that.” saad ni Gaite.

“These staged encounters and surrenders clearly reveals that military officials just abuse the bounty and reward system in the government’s counter-insurgency drive and are making a ton of profit at the expense of their civilian victims,” dagdag pa niya.

Sinuportahan din ni Bayan Muna Rep. Eufemia Cullamat ang pananaw ni Gaite.