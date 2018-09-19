Mga pedicab ug tricycle gidili sa DILG sa mga national highway

Gimanduan sa Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang tanang city ug municipal mayors nga idilina ang pagpamasahero sa mga pedicabs ug tricycles sa national highways sa Metro Manila ug mga lalawigan.

“For safety reasons, no tricycle or pedicab should operate on national highways utilized by four-wheel vehicles greater than four tons and where normal speed exceeds 40 kilometers per hour,” matud ni DILG OIC-Secretary Eduardo M. Año human niya mabantayi sa iyang mga official travel.

Matud ni Año, nga bisan dakug tabang ang tricycle ug pedicab operations alang sa livelihood ug income sa mga drayber niini sa urban center ug rural areas, dilikado sa ilang kaluwasan batok sa ubang mga paspas nga sakyanan.

“Allowing them on main thoroughfares poses hazards to other motor vehicles, the riding public, and even to the drivers themselves. The regulation of tricycles and pedicabs on national highways is, therefore, to the best interest of everyone,” pagpasabot sa DILG chief.

Matud niya mahimo lang tugutan ang mga pedicab ug tricycle nga makaagi sa main highways nga nasulod sa area of responsibility sa city council o municipal council kung wala gayuy laing dalan o ruta sa mga adtoan sa ilang mga pasahero.

Gipasabot ni Año nga ubos sa Local Government Code, ang city ug municipal mayors, pinaagi sa ilang mga konsiho gitugutan sila nga tarungon ang operasyon sa mga tricycles sa ilang hurisdiksiyon, subay usab balaod sa Department of Transportation.

Nasayran nga anaa sa Memorandum Circular 2007-01 “banning of tricycle and pedicab operations along national highways; prohibiting said vehicles to carry more passengers and goods than what they are designed for, or more than what is authorized in the franchise, among others.