Mga ospital pasaklolo sa Senado para P6B makolekta: PhilHealth inipit bayad sa mga COVID patient

May ilang ospital sa bansa ang kailangang gamitin ang savings o ‘di kaya’y mangutang sa mga bangko para lang makapagpatuloy ang operasyon dahil hindi pa nagbabayad sa kanila ang PhilHealth Insu­rance Corp. (PhilHealth) na umabot na sa P6 bil­yon.

Sa pagdinig ng Se­nate committee on economic affairs, sinabi ni Dr. Jaime Almora, Philippine Hospital Association president na dahil hindi nabayarang mga claim ay nagkaroon umano ng matinding “financial distress” ang mga ospital sapol nang tumama ang pandemya noong Marso 2020.

“They have to dig into their savings and they have to borrow from the bank. Some hospitals who have called already informed me that they have borrowed from the bank for their operating budget,” ani Almora sa mga senador.

“They have to somehow sort from their othe­r assets that they have and also from the bank. But remember, that if the hospitals are not paid, the doctors, the professional component is not also paid. So here are doctors workin­g for the COVID patients but they are not being paid,” dagdag pa nito.

Sabi pa ni Almora, bagama’t ang mga non-COVID claim ay pinoproseso, ang mga claim naman para sa treatment ng COVID-19 patient ay hindi pa binabayaran.

“There is already a decrease in the income of the hospitals from the non-COVID [cases] and they are treating COVID-19 cases that are not being paid. It is a compounded problem,” sabi ni Almora.

Nang tanungin kung magkano pa ang claims na hindi nababayaran ng PhilHealth, inihalimbawa ni Almora ang isang ospital kung saan may claim ito sa PhilHealth na aabot sa P1.2 bilyon.

“We are not able to get the total number but there’s a hospital that has a P1.2 billion claim. Merong P700 million. And the smallest for the COVID centers would be about P50 million,” sabi ni Almora.

Gayunman, paglilinaw ni Almora nakipag-usap na sila kay PhilHealth president at CEO Atty. Dante Gierran tungkol sa naturang isyu at nangako namang babayaran sila nito. (Dindo Matining)