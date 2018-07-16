Mga opisyal ng BOC-MICT sibak sa naglahong 25 container van

Nalalagay ngayon sa ‘hot water’ ang mga opis­yal ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) na nakata­laga sa Mindanao International Container Terminal (MICT) sa Tagaloan, Misamis Oriental matapos madiskubre ni Commissioner Isidro Lapeña na may nawawalang 25 container van.

“Officials from the sub-port of Mindanao – the acting port collector, the deputy collector for assessment and se­veral personnel from the enforcement and security service (ESS) and the x-ray inspection project – have been ordered relieved from their posts. They may face admi­nistrative and criminal charges, and worst dismissal from office,” ani Lapeña.

Ang 25-container van ay naglalaman ng mga misdeclared na kargamento na iligal na nailabas mula sa MICT yard sa magkahiwalay na okasyon ng Hunyo at Hulyo. Sa 25-contai­ner, tanging walo lamang dito ang may mga entry at naproseso habang ang 17-container ay mga walang entry.

“Containers intended for transfer to DEA can only be allowed after the issuance of delivery order by the shipping lines and equipment receipt from the arrastre ope­rator. However, the delivery order and the receipt can only be issued upon presentation of the import entry with import entry number,” paliwa­nag ni Lapeña.

Hinala ng komisyu­ner na ang paraang ginawa ay mahusay na i­norganisa ng sindikato na nagpapatakbo sa loob at labas ng bureau kasab­wat ang ilang tiwaling tauhan ng custom.

Aniya, ito na ang hinihinalang natuklasang pinakamalaking iligal na sistema ng ‘tara’. Kung kaya’t isang malalimang imbestigasyon ang iniutos nito sa customs intelligence and investigation service (CIIS).

“The investigation is ongoing and we are not disregarding the possibility that there could be more containers that have been illegally released from MICT,” anang komis­yuner.