Mga OFW sa Hong Kong sapilitang tuturukan

Ayon kay Philippine Consul General to Hong Kong Raly Tejada, hindi dapat puwersahin ng HK government ang mga foreign domestic helper na kumuha ng COVID-19 vaccine.

Sa isang pahayag, binanggit ng diplomat na hindi sila direktang kinonsulta sa plano ng gobyerno ng HK na i-require ang lahat ng 370,000 domestic worker nito na magpabakuna bago ma-renew ang kanilang kontrata.

Pinasasailalim din ng Hong Kong ang mga domestic worker sa coronavirus testing bago sumapit ang Mayo 9.

“It would have been better if concerned Consulates like the Philippines, Indonesia and other countries of origin were consulted on this matter as it involves the substantive (human) rights of our nationals,” ani Tejada.

“If vaccination becomes a condition to work in HK, then its application should be non-discriminatory so that there is no feeling among our FDHs that they are being singled out. Maraming non-residents din na similarly situated at pareho ang linya ng trabaho so bakit FDH lang?” usisa niya pa.

Dalawang domestic worker na ang nadiskubreng sapol ng COVID-19 mutated strain.

