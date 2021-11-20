Mga OFW aprub na sa booster shot

Inaprubahan ng Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) ang booster shot para sa mga OFW na paalis na abroad.

“IATF already decided to provide boosters to our OFWs and seafarers who are about to be deployed within 4 months,” saad ni vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr.

Ani Galvez, hiniling ng IATF sa Food and Drug Administration na isingit ang mga migrant worker sa prayoridad sa booster shot.

Sa ngayon ay una sa booster shot ang mga health worker, senior citizen at may comorbidity.

Posible naman aniyang mapasama ang mga nasa A4 (essential workers), A5 (mahihirap) at general population category sa Disyembre o sa susunod na taon kapag umabot na sa mahigit 50% ang naturukan ng ikalawang dose. (Issa Santiago)