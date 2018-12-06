Mga obispo nga walay silbi patyon – Duterte

Subli na usab nga gibanatan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa mga obispo sa iyang pakigpulong sa Malacañang subay sa awarding ceremony sa 2017 Presidential Award for Child-Friendly Municipalities and Cities.

Matud sa Presidente nga walay gihimo ang mga obispo kundi ang pag-criticize bisa patayon na lang kini tungod kay wala kini mga silbi.

Matud sa Presidente, mituo siya sa Diyos apan dili sa Diyos nga giila sa mga obispo ug mga alagad sa simbahan.

Matud sa Presidente nga dili siya atheist, ug ang posisyon niya gihatag sa Diyos busa kung dili siya motuo sa Diyos wala unta ihatag kaniya ang pagka-Presidente.

“Praise God pero ‘yung God ko ‘yung — God ng mga obispo mga sabay-sabay sila mga g***. I never said I do not believe in God. What I said is your God is stupid, mine has a lot of common sense. That’s what I told the bishops.

I never said I was an atheist. Well, the presidency is a God-given gift. I am sure God would not have given me the position if I was a b***s***. Magklaro tayo doon. I couldn’t have made it in life even the barest that I — before the presidency — without God.

Pero itong mga obispo ninyo, patayin ninyo, walang silbi ‘yang mga g******* ‘yan. All they do is criticize…,” matud sa Presidente.