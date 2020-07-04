Mga netizen kilig kina Daquis, Vico

PINUSUAN ng mga netizen ang pagre-reply ni Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto sa volleyball player na si Rachel Anne Daquis.

Pinangunahan kasi ni Daquis ang morning exercise para sa mga COVID-19 patient na naka-quarantine sa Rizal High School sa naturang lungsod.

Ipinost ito ni Daquis sa kanyang Instagram.

“Do you know that exercise in general can help boost your body’s natural defenses against illness and infection? Thank you Mayor @vicosotto & Doc Gar Eufemio for inviting me,” caption ni Daquis.

Agad itong nireplayan ng binansagang babe mayor, “thank you for making our patients happy! Some of them have been away from their families for weeks. Thank you also to Doc Gar for making this possible!”

Taranta naman sa kakiligan ang mga netizen at agad nakagawa ng tawag sa loveteam ng dalawa na #ViChel.

Sey ni netizen @truff007, “wow #ViChel na ba?”, habang ganito rin ang hirit ni @coachMackie Pallar, “uyyyyyyyyy “ViChel” new love team.”

Humabol pa si Darryl Sunga, ng “love is in the air!” (IS)