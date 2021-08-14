Mga NCR mayor kinasa parusa sa magtuturok ng booster shot

Inatasan ng Metro Manila Council (MMC) ang lahat ng local government units (LGU) sa National Capital Region (NCR) na magpalabas ng executive order o ordinansa na magbibigay ng parusa sa mga mahuhuling nagtuturok ng CO­VID-19 vaccines bilang booster shots.

Ayon kay Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at MMC chairman Benhur Abalos, ang Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) na inisyu ng Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 vaccines ay hindi kasama sa paggamit ng karagdagang booster shot.

Nilinaw ni Abalos na may mga fully-vaccinated persons ang nagpapa-booster shot mula sa government-procured COVID-19 vaccines na lumalabas na lumabag sa National Immunization Program at EUA.

Base sa MMDA Resolution No. 21-18, “There were reports that some fully-vaccinated persons are getting inoculated utilizing government-procured COVID-19 vaccines as booster shots in violation of the National Immunization Program and the EUA and thus detrimental to the unvaccinated Filipinos and thereby unnecessarily delaying the realization of population protection.” (Vick Aquino)