Ramdam ni Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson ang hinagpis ng mga alkalde sa kapos na cash aid ng Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Ito’y dahil sa sila ngayon ang pinagbubuntunan ng galit ng mga taong hindi nakatanggap o makakatanggap ng P5,000 hanggang P8,000 cash aid ng DSWD.

Ayon kay Lacson, base sa mga natanggap niyang ulat ay hindi lahat ng pamilya ng bawat siyudad at munisipalidad ay makakatanggap ng tulong pinansiyal dahil sa may pinaiiral na quota ang DSWD.

“As I post this, we have been receiving numerous complaints of incorrect data that do not tally with the actual number and identities of persons in need on the ground.”ayon sa senador.

“Mayors are complaining that they bear the brunt of the blame and protests from their constituents because of too much centralization, further compounded by the President’s recent pronouncements that there are enough funds to cover all the 18 million families in compliance with the Bayanihan Act.”paliwanag pa niya.

Ani ni Lacson, kailangang ayusin agad ng DSWD ang problemang ito upang hindi lumala ang sitwasyon.

“I’m afraid the very purpose of the Social Amelioration Program and the disbursement of the P200 billion will not be accomplished. Worse, and I sincerely hope not, a potential social problem might occur due to the loss of income brought about by a prolonged business inactivity and work stoppage affecting a large segment of our labor force particularly the daily wage earners.” babala ni Lacson.

Ilan sa mga nagparating ng hinaing nitong Sabado nang gabi ay sina Malabon Mayor Len Len Oreta na binigyan lamang ng pondo para sa 44,032 gayung 86,000 pamilya ang nangangailangan ng tulong at si Senador Sherwin Gatchalian, dating alkalde ng Valenzuela na nabigyan lamang ng 95,000 social amelioration form gayung nasa 155,000 ang pamilya sa lungsod base sa 2015 census.

Nakatanggap din ang Maynila ng 185,000 na form gayung higit 435,000 ang pamilya dito; Parañaque na nabigyan ng 77,764 form kahit higit 160,000 ang pamilya dito at ang bayan ng Cainta,Rizal na may 37,145 form pero higit sa 71,000 ang pamilya rito.