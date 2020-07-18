Abante Online
Mga lumang pelikula lusaw sa ABS-CBN shutdown

News
By Abante News Online
Marami ang nababahala na sa pagtigil-operasyon ng Kapamilya network, posibleng maapektuhan din ang ABS-CBN Restoration, na nagpe-preserve at nagsasaayos ng mga lumang pelikula.

Sa social media ay madaming nagtatanong kung anong kakahinatnan ng nasabing division ng ABS-CBN, na binigyang linaw ni Bianca Gonzalez.

Sa tweet ni Bianca, binahagi nito ang naging pahayag ng Restoration head na si Leo Katigbak, na kinumpirmang posibleng matigil na ang pagre-restore ng mga lumang pelikula dahil sa kakulangan sa pondo.

“We have a few titles left in the pipeline that were completed, but the shutdown means there will be no further funding. As such, those movies that are already deteriorating will probably not be saved by the time we have resources again,” saad ni Katigbak na pinamahagi ng Kapamilya actress.

