Mga kuwentong pambatang libro na-red-tag

Ni-red-tag nina National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) Director General Alex Paul Monteagudo at Usec. Lorraine Badoy ang mga kuwentong pambata ng Adarna House nitong Huwebes matapos magpaskil ng naturang publishing house ng kanilang sale.

Ayon kay Monteagudo, naka-sale umano ito upang turuan ang mga bata labanan ang gobyerno.

“This is how the CPP/NPA/NDF radicalize not just our youths, but our children. The Adarna Publishing House published these books and they are now on sale to subtly radicalize the Filipino children against our Governement, now!” post niMonteagudo.

Nagbigay naman ng komento sa paskil na ito si Badoy. At binanggit na ‘demonyo’ ang Adarna House.

“The target audience of Adarna is from toddler to elementary level children. That early, they are planting hate and lies in the tender hearts of our children. Mga demonyo talaga,” sabi niBadoy.

Kasama sa mga sale ng Adarna House ang mga kuwentongpambata tungkol sa Martial Law, kabilang dito ang “Ito ang Diktadura” ni Equipo Plantel, “EDSA” ni Russell Molina, “Isang Harding Papel” at “Si Jhun-Jhun, Noong BagoIdeklara ang Batas Militar” ni Augie Rivera, at “The Ma¬gicArrow” ni Bolet Banal. (Ansherina Jazul)