Mga kongresista hinamon si Mayweather

TODO-SUPORTA ang mga lider ng Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso kay Senador Manny Pacquiao sakaling matuloy ang boxin­g rematch nito kay Floyd Mayweather, Jr. sa darating na Disyembre.

Hinamon at kinuyog ng mga kongresista si Mayweather sa umano’y bulok na estilo nito sa pakikipagboksing.

Ayon kay House Committee on Public Information chairman at Eastern Samar Rep. Ben Evardone, kung lalaban si Mayweather ay mas maiging harapin nito sa bakbakan si Pacquiao.

Binanggit nito na sa unang paghaharap ng dalawa noong 2015 ay puro takbo, atras at yakap lang ang estratehiya ni Mayweather.

“I hope he will really face Manny Pacquiao as a boxer. Many fans were disappointed the last time he faced Manny because he keeps on running inside the ring. Manny should take that challenge and prepare for the biggest fight of his career,” pahayag ni Evardone.

Ganito rin ang hirit ni House Committee on Dangerous Drugs chairman at Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert Ace Barbers.

“Mayweather should show a class of a real boxer like what Sen. Pacquiao has been showing in his fights,” ani Barbers.

Si Deputy Speaker at Batangas Rep. Raneo Abu ay nagpahayag din ng pagkabanas sa “yakap sabay atras” na taktika ni Mayweather.

“We expect Mayweather to make an exciting fight with our People’s Champion by avoiding hugging and running,” pagdidiin ni Abu.