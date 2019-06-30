Mga Kiwi patok sa Davao triathlon

TATANGKAING walisin nina Kieran McPherson at Laura Wood ng New Zealand ang men’s at women’s pro crowns ng inaugural Penong’s 5150 Triathlon na pakakawalan sa Waterfront Hotel sa Davao sa July 7.

“This will be my first time here racing in Davao and first non-drafting race in 5-6 years,” ani McPherson, winner ng XTERRA Pan American Tour noong isang taon. “My fitness is very good at the moment and I look forward to ra­cing some of the best road athletes in the world.”

Olympic distance na 1.5K swim-40K bike-10K run ang bubunuin sa Davao.

Mahigpit na karibal ni McPherson sina Australians Mitch Robbins at Alex Polizzi, at si Czech Jakub Langhammer sa men’s side ng centerpiece pro division ng event na inorganisa ng Sunrise Events, Inc. at hatid ng Penong’s Barbeque and Seafoods Grill.

Kumpiyansa ring sasalang si Wood, kagagaling lang mula third-place finish sa Ironman 70.3 sa Subic kamakailan. Naghasa siya ng biking skills sa Thailand.

“I had a recovery week following Subic Bay 70.3 and then had a few solid weeks of training in Thailand,” wika ni Wood. “I was a bit disappointed in my bike in Subic so that has been my focus.”

Magbibigay ng magandang laban sina dImi­ty Lee Duke at Lisa Tyack ng Australia, at si Manami Iijima ng Guam.

Larga rin sa event ang Sunrise Sprint na bubuuin ng 750m swim-20km bike-5km run. (VE)