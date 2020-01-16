Mga kilalang breeder sa Gamefowl Expo

DADAYO sa World Trade Center sa Pasay City ang mga kilalang­ gamefowl breeders at racing pigeon luminaries sa grand opening­ ng “World Gamefowl Expo (WGE)” ngayon, Biyernes, Jan. 17.

Proyekto nina Pitgames Media Inc. CEO Manny Berbano at World Expos and Concepts Gene­ral Mana­ger Raquel Romero ang WGE na pumapalo na sa ika-10 taon ngayon.

Tatagal ito hanggang Linggo, Jan. 19.

Bibisita sina Charlie ‘Atong’ Ang ng Pitmasters group, Ako Bisaya partylist Rep. Sonny Lagon, Games and Amusement Board (GAB) Chairman Abraham Mitra, Doc Ayong Lorenzo ng Excellence Poultry and Livestock Specia­lists, 2019 World Slasher Cup 1 champion Chris Copas, Donny Haley ng Kentucky, Erik Rosales ng American Poultry Group at Bucky Harles, presidente ng United States Gamefowl Breeders Association.

May seminar din sa racing pigeons sa pangunguna ng Big Three ng pigeon racing: Jimmy Lim, Egay Yap at Nelson Chua, ang Managing Director ng Rockdove’s EDL One Loft Race.

“The organizers have scheduled series of events to kick-off the three day celebration with a Sabong Congress today from 3:00pm-5:00pm to highlight the latest trend in the sport, like sabong entertainment anytime, anywhere and guidelines on stag derbies, wingbanding and cockpit promotions spearheaded by the Pitmasters group and its founder Charlie ‘Atong’ Ang,” ani Berbano.

Ang mga sponsor ay ang AC Ang Incubators, Hagibis Agro Trade, Pintakasi Gamefowl Supply ni Jong Daed, B-Meg Integra Powermaxx at Excellence Poultry & Livestock Specialists. (Enjel Manato)