Mga kawani nag-agwanta sa mga isyu sa Cebu Pac

By jess campos

Taliwala sa dakung pagswaynga giatubang sa mga kawani sa Cebu Pacific niadtong nakalabay nga semana tungod sa mga problema sa flights, gipatigbabaw nila ang professionalism sa ilang hut-ong

“These past few weeks have really been a trial for us. With all the erratic flight schedules, unusual flight tandems, very long duty hours, immediate removal of RON ICN and NRT(in MNL), Crossover schedules on bases and to top it all we have faced challenging guests due to flight delays and cancellations; despite all of these, we have endured, persevered and showed our professionalism,” matud sa Facebook post ni Juan Wing Association of the Philippines, ang unyon sa mga kawani sa Cebu Pac.

Giila usab sa mga opisyal sa Juan Wing ang effort nga gipakita sa mga kawani sa pagsuway sa kompanya.

“We, the officers of Juan Wing Association of the Philippines, would like to commend and acknowledge everyJuan’s efforts in this trying time. You guys have been and continue to be an inspiration for us to work harder to provide for all of us a good CBA that we all could look forward to. Everyjuan is a beacon that radiates a light at the end of the tunnel. We call upon you to continue to keep your hopes high and your faith in us, that things will change for the better. So we’d like to encourage everyJuan to please continue doing their best and persevere, know that we are with you on this,” dugang pa nila.