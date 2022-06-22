Mga kasambahay sa Metro Manila P1K dagdag-sahod

Inaprub ng Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) ang P1,000 dagdag-sahod sa mga kasambahay, ayon sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) kahapon.

“The Secretary (Silvestre Bello III) would like to announce that the National Capital Region-National Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board has just approved this afternoon a wage increase for our kasambahays of additional PHP1,000 a month, bringing the monthly take home of our kasambahays in the National Capital Region to PHP6,000 a month,” ayon kay DOLE spokesperson Rolly Francia sa virtual forum.

Ang taas-sahod ay magbebenepisyo sa tinatayang 200,000 kasambahay sa Metro Manila.

“About 60 percent of which are live-in kasambahays in NCR,” ayon pa sa DOLE.

Sinabi pa ni Francia na hindi unanimous ang desisyon dahil isang miyembro ng board na pumirma ay may reservation.

“But just the same the decision is being transmitted and is to be submitted as we speak to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) for review and eventual affirmation,” dagdag nito.

Gayunman ay umaasa si Francia na pagtitibayin ang order ng NWPC ngayong araw.

Samantala, dalawa na lamang regional wage board ang Calabarzon at Soccsksargen ang inaantabayanang magdesisyon sa wage increase ng mga kasambahay.