Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Mga kasambahay sa Metro Manila P1K dagdag-sahod

News
By Abante News
0 9

Inaprub ng Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-National Capital Region (RTWPB-NCR) ang P1,000 dagdag-sahod sa mga kasambahay, ayon sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) kahapon.

“The Secretary (Silvestre Bello III) would like to announce that the National Capital Region-National Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board has just approved this afternoon a wage increase for our kasambahays of additional PHP1,000 a month, bringing the monthly take home of our kasambahays in the National Capital Region to PHP6,000 a month,” ayon kay DOLE spokesperson Rolly Francia sa virtual forum.

Ang taas-sahod ay magbebenepisyo sa tinatayang 200,000 kasambahay sa Metro Manila.

“About 60 percent of which are live-in kasambahays in NCR,” ayon pa sa DOLE.

Related Posts

Raffy Tulfo nanumpa kay Justice Leonen

Sara guest ni Speaker Velasco sa inagurasyon

Dolomite Beach sarado tuwing Huwebes

Sinabi pa ni Francia na hindi unanimous ang desisyon dahil isang miyembro ng board na pumirma ay may reservation.

“But just the same the decision is being transmitted and is to be submitted as we speak to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) for review and eventual affirmation,” dagdag nito.

Gayunman ay umaasa si Francia na pagtitibayin ang order ng NWPC ngayong araw.

Samantala, dalawa na lamang regional wage board ang Calabarzon at Soccsksargen ang inaantabayanang magdesisyon sa wage increase ng mga kasambahay.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

43K bus, taxi driver nawalan ng trabaho

BBM sisingilin sa utang ng BIR

Pinoy titser sa Hawaii kinasuhan ng child pornography

1 of 3,656