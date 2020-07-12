‘Mga kapitalista tila may dinastiya sa gobyerno’

May dalawa lang na karaniwang “trabaho” ng mga miyembro ng House of Representatives: negosyante at dating local government official.

Ayon ito kay Jeff Crisostomo, na dating nagtrabaho sa Kamara.

Sa isang Twitter thread noong Abril, nilahad niya ang kanyang mga nalaman habang tinitingnan niya ang directory ng mga House Member para makabisado aniya niya ang mga pangalan at mukha ng mga ito.

Karamihan aniya sa mga mambabatas ay dating LGU official, gaya ng alkalde, na galing din sa political dynasty o”businessman”.

“May iba, engineer kuno, pero contractor din naman pala. May educator daw, pero may-ari ng private school,” sabi ni Crisostomo. “At siyempre, mayroon ding artista.”

Nabahala aniya siya habang tinitingnan ang directory, dahil parang hindi aniya “list of “representatives” of citizens.”

“It felt like looking at a list of successful capitalists. They had dynasties inside government. Outside, they had family corporations,” aniya.

“I hope one day, pagbuklat ko ng directory ng Kamara, ang makikita kong mga trabaho ng mga mambabatas bago mahalal ay teacher (hindi may-ari ng school ha), doctor, farmer, scientist, engineer (hindi contractor), community organizer, social worker, artist (hindi lang sana sikat na artista please), fisherfolk, organisador ng kababaihan sa komunidad, civil society worker, LGBTQ+ activist, nurse, entrepreneur na nanggaling sa maliit na negosyo, abugado na tumutulong sa marginalized sectors, labor leader, at iba pa.”

“Our country would be a better place if those who comprised the majority of Congress are genuine representatives of the people. As in ‘yung katulad din nating lahat; kapareho natin ng kwento—nakaranas ng totoong buhay bilang mamamayan,” ayon pa kay Crisostomo.

