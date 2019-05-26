Mga kanhi NPA ug Indigenous People, maoy bag-ong sundalo sa Bukidnon

Moabot sa 275 ang kinatibuk-ang gidaghamon sa bag-ong Philippine Army Privates nga mitapos niadtong Huwebes (Mayo 23) sa 4th Division Training School (4DTS) sa Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

Sa kinatibuk-ang 275, moabot sa 154 ang mga lumad, kadaghanan niini gikan sa tribo sa Manobo ug Higaonon.

84 sa mga IP privates mga kanhi rebelde.

Matud ni Lt. Col. Jeff Villarosa, Commander sa 4DTS, ang mga sundalo misulod sa military training 4th quarter niadtong milabay nga tuig ug nagsugod sa ilang Jungle Warfare Mountain Operation Course (JWMOC) niadtong Abril 2019.

“The 4ID now have 275 trained, strong, brave, responsible and equipped soldiers ready to serve our people and secure our sovereignty,” matud niya.

Usa sa mga mi-graduate, si Alyas Rios, nga giingong kanhi Vice-Commander sa New People’s Army (NPA).

Lakip usab sa mga mi-graduate ang 38 anyos nga kanhi CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA) members nga nag-volunteer nga protektahan ang ilang komunidad sa sulod sa taas mga panahun.

Gidawat ni Major Gen. Franco Nemesio Gacal, Commander sa 4th Infantry Division (4ID) ang mga bag-ong miyembro sa Diamond Troopers.

“You are now officially soldiers, use the skills, knowledge and discipline which you have learned from DTS to protect our fellow Filipinos. Let us uphold our Honor, Patriotism and Duty to our beloved country,” matud niya.

“I also congratulate the 4DTS to a job well done, let us continue to produce world-class soldiers who have burning desires to fight for long-lasting peace in Mindanao,” dugang pa ni Gacal.

Ang 275 ka bag-ong graduate i-deploy sa nagkadaiyang Infantry Units sa 4ID.(Jessilito Campos)