Tatlumpo’t isang naggagandahang kandidata ang rumampa sa Miss Teen Philippines 2019 noong Lunes, May 6, sa conference hall ng Novotel, Cubao.

Sa press presentation pa lang ay kanya-kanya na silang pasikat para mapansin at maiuwi ang korona. Gaganapin ang coronation night ngayong 7pm (Miyerkoles) sa New Frontier Theatre.

Dumating sa event na ‘yon ang reigning queen na si Nicole Villar, at sabi niya sa amin na nagbago raw talaga ang buhay niya matapos siyang magwagi bilang Ms. Teen Philippines noong 2014. Masaya raw siya sa karanasan bilang title hol-der at kahit nga raw sa journey pa lang niya noon ay na-enjoy niya na ang kompetisyon dahil marami siyang nakilalang tao na nagkaroon ng impact sa kanya.

Anyway, tinanong namin ang ilan sa mga kandidata kung ano ang masasabi nila sa tumataas na bilang ng sexual harassment sa kababaihan sa ating bansa.

Unang sumagot ang isa sa mga representative ng Central Luzon na si Patricia Beerda, 18 years old.

“It is the reality, and it is a very relevant issue in our so-ciety today. Me, as a person, well I believe that all of these ladies, they’ve experienced sexual harassment in some way. As a person I always walk on the street, I experienced cat-calling and it is something that bothers me, that bothers every woman because we deserve respect. We don’t deserve to be treated like somebody that will just be treated that way,” sabi niya.

“We need to raise awareness, we need to tell the people who are doing these acts towards women what effect it has because they are not aware that what effect it has on us, but for us women we must always protect ourselves,” dagdag pa niya.

Nanawagan din siya na dapat daw ay mabigyan ito ng higher platform sa pamamagitan ng gobyerno ng ating bansa. Dapat daw ay may magawa dito dahil marami ang nababagabag sa sexual harassment issue.

Sunod na nagbahagi ng pahayag ang darling ng Southern Mindanao na si Heart Celo, 14 years old.

“Harassment is also about bullying someone and harassment or bullying is serious issue nowadays. It can destroy lives of a person, and it can even kill someone. Any type of these should not be tolerated. Therefore, we need to create safe spaces. So that anyone can walk freely in road without any danger that can happen,” sagot ng teenager.

Huling sumagot naman ang 18 years old representative ng Central Visayas na si Karla Niere, na isang advocate ng human rights.

“In our society today, wo-men are objectified, sexualized, and restricted, which not because of the clothes we wear. It’s because people out there are not educated. They do not have respect and self-control. So one thing we can do is educate each and everyone because our society nowadays we keep saying ‘educate, educate’ but we don’t start with ourselves. We have to start with our personalities, develop good characters and morals, so we can raise awareness for everyone and for us to have a better community,” pahayag niya.

Anyway, ipinakita ng mga naggagandahang dalaga ang ipinaglalaban ng bawat isa sa kanila at bongga rin daw ang kanilang samahan bilang co-candidates dahil healthy competition daw talaga sila at walang napag-iiwanan dahil tinuturing nilang pamilya ang isa’t isa.

Sino kaya ang magwawagi? Alamin natin ngayong gabi! Tutok lamang sa Facebook page ng Abante News online. (Athena Yap)