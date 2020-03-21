Mga kabataan di ligtas sa coronavirus – WHO

Kahit na ang mga kabataan, maaaring dapuan at mamatay sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19), ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO).

Sa virtual press conference ni WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, nanawagan ito sa mga kabataan na iwasan ang pakikihalubilo sa maraming tao dahil baka madapuan din sila ng coronavirus at mailipat sa mga matatandang tao.

“Today I have a message for your people: You are not invincible, this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or even kill you. Even if you don’t get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else.” babala ng opisyal.

Sa Estados Unidos, 80 porsyento ng namatay dahil sa coronavirus ay may edad na 65 anyos pataas.