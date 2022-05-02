Mga Ilonggo apaw suporta kay Legarda

Mainit at solidong suporta ang natanggap ni senatorial candidate Loren Legarda mula sa kalapit lalawigan ng Antique, ang lalawigan ng Iloilo na pinamumunuan ng Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.

“Loren Legarda is an outstanding Senator in terms of advocacy and quality of legislation that she has done for the past 20 years as a public servant. Patigayunon naton siya para sa padayon nga pagbulig ya sa aton,” ayon kay Governor Defensor.

Binigyang-diin ni Defensor na nararapat lang na muling ibalik sa Senado si Legarda dahil sa malaking naitulong nito sa kanilang lalawigan lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya.

“Senator Legarda gave so much help to Iloilo, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She has never left Iloilo behind, even as congresswoman of Antique, she continued to extend her help to Iloilo,” ani Defensor.

Bukod kay Defensor, nagpayaga din ng suporta kay Legarda sina Rep. Jam Baronda ng lone district ng Iloilo City, kasama si Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas.

“Let us help Senator Loren Legarda so that Region 6 will have a representation in the Senate. Let us all support Senator Loren Legarda, number 40 in our ballots. She has not left Iloilo City and the whole Region 6, especially during the pandemic. Loren Legarda is our pride,” sabi ni Trenas.

Sa mga nagdaang taon, tiniyak ni Legarda na nakaabot ang programa ng gobyerno sa mas marami pang benepisaryo sa Iloilo. (Dindo Matining)