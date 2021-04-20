Mga health worker na naturukan kulang pa – WHO

Hindi pa kuntento ang World Health Organization (WHO) sa 63% mga health care worker sa Pilipinas na nabigyan ng COVID-19 vaccine.

Kulang pa rin ito, at ayon kay WHO’s Philippine representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe ay dapat munang tiyakin ang proteksiyon ng mga medical frontliner bago tumungo sa pagbabakuna sa iba pang priority sector.

“We are still short of protecting all the frontline health care workers, and the current surge demonstrates that we need to have health care workers fully protected so that they can work to care for the sick and help them heal,” banggit ni Abeyasinghe, Lunes.

“We need to still prioritize and ensure full coverage of the frontline health care workers,” dagdag niya, habang kinikilala ang kahirapan ng bansa sa pagkuha ng mga bakuna.

Batay sa datos ng Department of Health, 960,191 health worker na sa bansa ang tinurukan ng 1st dose ng COVID-19 vaccine habang 191,982 na ang nabigyan ng 2nd dose. (Riley Cea)