LeBron: Mga hater maeebak sa salawal

MAHABA-HABA ang litanya ni LeBron James patungkol sa partner niyang si Anthony Davis pagkatapos ng Game 2 ng West finals.

Ibinaon ni Davis ang game-winning 3 para itulak ang Lakers sa 2-0 series lead kontra Denver.

Wala raw kabog si Davis.

Kung naiba-iba raw ang nasa ganu’ng sitwasyon ay baka nangatog na sa nerbiyos at naihi sa salawal.

Ang mga doubters at haters, hindi raw dapat pinapakinggan. Mahalaga kung sino ang nasa loob ng court, ang nasa arena.

“It’s not about the doubters or the naysayers or the people who are going to talk about you and try to slander you or put you down and bring you down every single day,” pahayag ni LeBron. “It’s not about them because they’ve never been in the arena, they don’t understand.”

Sigurado hindi mapakali ang haters, nag-iisip ng ibabato sa Los Angeles duo lalo kay Davis na malabnaw raw sa pukpukang laro.

“What other people think doesn’t really matter, because they don’t understand,” dagdag ni James.

“Anybody can talk from outside, but if they got into the ring or they got into the arena, probably 10 times out of 10, they’d s*** their pants.”

Tatangkain ng Lakers na ibaon sa 3-0 ang Nuggets sa Game 3 ngayon. (VE)