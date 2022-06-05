Mga gov’t agency 24/7 tutok sa Mt Bulusan

Tiniyak ng Malacañang sa publiko na masusi nitong tinututukan ang pag-alboroto ng Mt. Bulusan.

“The Executive is closely monitoring the condition of Bulusan Volcano after a phreatic eruption occurred this morning, June 5, 2022,” pahayag ni acting presidential spokesperson Martin Andanar kahapon.

Naka-standby ng 24/7 ang lahat ng ahensya ng gobyerno na may kinalaman sa Mt. Bulusan kasunod ng pagtaas sa alert level 1 sa lugar.

“We remind the public, particularly the residents of surrounding areas, to be vigilant, monitor any development regarding the volcano’s condition and cooperate with local authorities,” dagdag nito. (Prince Golez)