Mga frontliner sa QC na tinamaan ng Covid, pinabibigyan ng P10K-P20K

Inaprobahan ng Quezon City Council sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ang proposed Ordinance No. 21CC-271 na pangunahing inakda ni District 1 Councillor Bernard Herrera para pagkalooban ng financial assistance ang lahat ng frontliner ng siyudad na nahawaan ng coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

Layon ng ordinansa na pagkalooban ng P10,000 ang kuwalipikadong frontliner na tinamaan ng coronavirus at P20,000 naman sa mga namatay.

Ayon kay Herrera, ang pagkakaloob ng financial assistance ay isang paraan para masuklian ang pagbubuwis nila ng buhay sa paglaban sa Covid-19.

“These frontliners in various fields—medical, governance, security, banking, services—are constantly exposing themselves to the threat of acquiring the coronavirus, in order to provide services to the public,” saad ni Herrera.

Co-author ng proposed ordinance sina Councilor Franz Pumaren at Donato Matias.

“The grant of a financial assistance package for all those who were confirmed positive for COVID-19 will assist them or their next of kin as they recover from the impact of the disease on their lives and their finances,” dagdag ni Herrera.