Mga flight sa Cebu Pac gikan sa Abril 28-30, kanselado

Gipahibalo sa budget carrier nga Cebu Pacific karong adlawa Dominggo ang kanselasyon sa ilang biyahe gikan sa Abril 28 hangtud sa Martes (Abril 30).

“Over the past several days, we have seen an unprecedented level of disruption to our operation and our passengers have experienced extended delays and some cancellations,” matud niini sa usa ka advisory.

“In order to create more space in our schedule for operational recovery and minimize rolling delays, it will be necessary for us to cancel the following Cebu Pacific and Cebgo flights on April 28, 29 and 30, 2019,” dugang pamamayag niini.

Ania ang listahan sa mga kanseladong trip sa Cebu Pac:

Abril 28 (Linggo)

· 5J325/5J326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

· 5J655/5J656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

· 5J979/5J980 Manila-Davao-Manila

· 5J471/5J472 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

· 5J861/5J862 Manila-Zamboanga-Manila

· 5J467/5J468 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

· 5J631/5J632 Manila-Dumaguete-Manila

· 5J395/5J396 Manila-Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Manila

Abril 29 (Lunes)

· DG6657 Cebu-Zamboanga

· DG6989 Zamboanga-Tawi-Tawi

· DG6990 Tawi-Tawi-Zamboanga

· DG6658 Zamboanga-Cebu

· 5J791/5J792 Manila-Butuan-Manila

· 5J705/5J706 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

· DG6503/DG6504 Manila-Cebu-Manila

· 5J991/5J992 Manila-General Santos-Manila

· 5J641/5J642 Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila

Abril 30 (Martes)

· DG6416/DG6417 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu

· DG6573/DG6574 Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

· DG6603/DG6604 Cebu-Dipolog-Cebu

· 5J781/5J782 Manila-Ozamiz-Manila

· 5J551/5J552 Manila-Cebu-Manila

· 5J373/5J374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

· 5J513/5J514 Manila-San Jose-Manila

Matud sa Cebu Pacific, ang mga apektadong pasahero mahimong mopili kung irebook nila ang ilang flights, irefund, o magreroute sa ubang airports.

“These flight cancellations should help stabilize flight timings, improve on time performance and reduce inconvenience to our passengers.” (jess campos)