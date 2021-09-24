Mga fan naloka sa paghuhubad ni Tetay: Kris binigay ang TF sa mga health worker ng PGH

Ang daming nagulantang, nabulabog, naloka, naaliw, nabigla, sa pinost ni Kris Aquino na picture niya sa Instagram. May kinalaman nga `yon sa endorsement niya na pampaligo.

Pero, ang kinaloka nga kasi ng mga fan ay ang paghuhubad ni Kris sa Instagram. For the first time, nakita raw nila si Kris na halos hubad, o hubad na talaga, at nakatalikod nga lang, kaya ang likod lang nito na may bula ng sabon ang nakita.

Pero, sobrang bagong-bago `yon sa pananaw ng mga fan, ha! Hindi sila sanay na nakikita si Kris na halos hubad na sa socmed.

Heto nga ang chika ni Kris:

“It’s reassuring to know during difficult times that there’s someone who has your back… the truth is, I shot this pic the day before my brother died, and my Safeguard family understood we needed to wait until enough time had passed for my upload.

“I appreciated their compassion and the truth is now more than ever, vital part ng buhay natin ang germ protection na bigay ng trusted kong Safeguard.

“Maraming nagbago sa buhay ko since this pic was taken: may sobrang lungkot, may very stressful, (someone special to my brother & now me was in ICU BUT survived), and may special & unexpected.

“3 months after: I now completely understand why my mom would often remind me “to whom much is given, much is expected in return.”

“Safeguard was the soap of the 3 Aquinos I’d like to believe are now in heaven surely praying so hard for the Filipinos to not lose #FAITH… and my sons & i continue the tradition.

“Hindi ako ang magulang ko, hindi ako ang kuya ko- BUT everyday I’m grateful more of them is coming out in me, especially my ability to make the difficult decisions when needed and to put others’ needs before my own.

“Alam ko ang ilan sasabihin dapat tahimik ko ‘tong ginawa pero kung hindi ko ‘to i-post, hindi makakalampag yung kailangan makarinig that it’s our responsibility to have our fellow Filipinos’ backs.

“In its entirety, I’m donating my talent fee from this post for our govt healthcare workers who are yet to get their backwages (we are in contact with PGH) and I’m giving the rest sa Malabon program: Karinderiya para sa Kalusugan nI Chikiting.

“Naniniwala pa rin ako na may kinabukasan ang Pilipinas. Kaya para sa mga bumubuhay sa ‘tin ngayon at para sa dapat mabuhay na malusog para makabangon tayong muli, kayo ang pinili ko. #lovelovelove #salamatSafeguard.”

May masasabi pa ba tayo?