Mga equipment para sa SEAG siniguro ni Ramirez

NABAHALA si Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman at Team Pilipinas Chef de Mission William “Butch” Ramirez sa mabagal na procurement ng mga kailangang equipment para sa pagho-host ng bansa sa ika-30 edisyon ng Southeast Asian Games.

Gayunman, siniguro ni Ramirez ang lahat ng mga national sports association na agad nitong aasikasuhin ang mga pangangailangan kasama ang Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) para makumpleto ang mga kagamitan bago magsimula ang multi-sports na kompetisyon.

“The PSC and the POC, through Cavite Rep. Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino have taken steps to ensure that the national sports associations will have their equipment ready for the their hosting of the SEA Games,” sabi ni Ramirez.

Si Ramirez at Tolentino ay nagkausap na para maisagawa ang paraan na agad na maipatupad ang technical requirements ng mga NSA para sa ikatatagumpay ng pagsasagawa ng mga event sa SEA Games.

Ipinaliwanag ni Tolentino na ang POC ang magiging in-charge sa pagbili ng mga equipment na magmumula sa mga NSA base sa itinakdang requirements ng kanilang mga Asian at International Federations.

“These equipment will be based on the requests of the NSA. The Philippine SEA Games Organizing Committee (Phisgoc) will inform us of the requirement based on the NSA requests to the PSC, which will provide the financial assistance for their purchase,” sabi ni Tolentino.

Ipinangako naman ni Ramirez ang pagbibigay ng all out support ng gobyerno sa SEA Games. (Lito Oredo)