Mga batang atleta babawalan sa full contact sports

ISANG panukalang batas ang magbabawal sa mga atletang edad 18-anyos pababa na lumahok sa mga full-contact sports competition.

Sa House Bill No. 1526 o ‘An Act Banning Minors from Full-Contact Competitive Sports’ nina Ako Bicol Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr. at Elizaldy Co, nilalayong pagbawalan sa pagpartisipa ang mga menor de edad, “prohibit the participation of minors in competitive full-contact sports such as boxing, mixed martial arts, jiu jitsu, muay thai, judo, and various forms of full-contact karate.”

“While acknowledging the importance, benefits, and values that can be derived from participating in these sports, this bill also recognizes the paramount need to protect the minors. Such responsibility is imposed on parents, guardians, schools, and sports associations because the minors are incapacitated to give consent nor can they waive any right of action for injuries inflicted upon them during and in connection with such activities,” ayon pa sa panukalang batas.

Ang mga full contact sports, ayon sa panukala, ay “any sport for which significant physical impact force, whether deliberate or incidental, on players is allowed for within the rules of the game. It includes but is not limited to boxing, mixed martial arts, jiu jitsu, muat thai, judo, and various forms of full-contact karate.”

Kapag naisabatas, ang lalabag na batang atleta ay iba-ban, habang ang kanilang mga magulang, guardian, sports association, organization, event organizer, paaralan at mga sports institution ay maaaring pagmultahin ng hanggang P200,000 at maaaring ipasara at ipatigil ang kanilang mga aktibidad. (Abante Sports)