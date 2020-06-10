Mga bata ni Gamboa, Lorenzana turuan

Bukas ang Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) sa anumang imbestigasyon sa pagpanaw ni Capt. Casey Gutierrez matapos itong makalanghap ng disinfectant na ginagamit sa quarantine facility ng Philippine National Police .

Nanindigan ang OCD na wala silang binibili o ibinigay na mga disinfectant para sa mga COVID-19 quarantine facility.

“Wala pong binibili at binibigay na decontamination chemicals ang OCD para sa kahit anong COVID-19 facility. The only services that were arranged by OCD are: food catering, lodging for servicing personnel, provision of PPE, hygiene kits, medical equipment and supplies, janitorial services, and waste collection and disposal. OCD is not involved in the actual management and operation of any Covid-19 facility liban po sa pagbibigay ng mga nabanggit,” ayon kay National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal .

“We are confident that the PNP, who manages the Ultra Covid-19 facility, would be able to resolve this matter by verifying where the said chemical actually came from and by examining their procedures involved in disinfecting the facilities they manage as well as the protection of their front-line staff,” aniya

Nilinaw naman ng PNP na hindi nila sinisi ang OCD sa nasabing disinfectant. Ang OCD ay nasa ilalim ng pangangasiwa ni Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenza.

“In the interest of a thorough investigation, it was suggested that the OCD be asked to assist in the determination of the chemicals’ source given that it was OCD that accredited the service providers in the quarantine facilities operated by the PNP,” paliwanag ni PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.

Si Gutierrez, 31, ay namatay noong Mayo 31 sa Lung Center of the Philippines matapos sumasailalim sa decontamination process sa Philippines Sports Arena dating ULTRA na pinapangasiwaan ng PNP sa pamumuno ni PNP chief Archie Gamboa. (RP)