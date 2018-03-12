Mga bata, babae sa Ethiopia ginawang props sa mga pre-wedding photo

Insensitive, ganiyan ang deskripsiyon ng ilang mga netizen sa mga lumabas na pre-wedding photos nina Billy Crawford at Coleen Garcia, na kinunan sa Ethiopia, kasama ang ilang kabataan at kababaihan na Ethiopians.

Distasteful nga raw ang dating ng photo na ‘yon na ginamit na props ang mga nananahimik na kabataan, kababaihan sa Ethiopia.

Anyway, deleted na ang photo na ‘yon na pinost ni Oly Ruiz, ang photographer nina Billy at Coleen. At iginiit niya na hiningi nila ang permiso ng mga tao na ‘yon na maisama sa photoshoot nila.

Heto ang reaksiyon ng ilang sa mga netizen sa photoshoot na ‘yon nina Billy at Coleen.

“Ako lang ba ang bothered sa prenup photoshoot nina Coleen at Billy? How they posed in their glamorous clothes and used the Ethiopian locals as props? It’s like showing the stark contrast of the rich from the poor,” reaksiyon ng netizen na nagnganga­lang Erika Nicole.

“These photos are heartbreaking and enraging at the same time,” sabi naman ni Rachel Ravana.

‘Chubbuck Technique’ sa Star Magic Workshops

Type mo bang matutong umarte na pang-award ang dating? Gusto mo bang matulad kay 3-time Best Supporting Actor Christian Bables, na sumabak din sa acting workshop since 2011, o kaya magaya kay FAMAS’ Best Supporting Actress and Film Development Council of the Philippines Chairwoman, Liza Dino?

Anyway, sina Chairman Liza at Christian ay parehong dumaan sa mahusay na paggabay sa pag-arte ni Ivana Chubbuck. At kung type mo nga, sali na sa Star Magic Workshops.

Star Magic Workshops, the home of the locally and internatio­nally-acclaimed stars and the leading performance training arm in the country, is once again opening its public summer workshops starting this month.

Become a world-class dancer, singer and actor regardless of your age under the tutelage of the country’s finest mentors and award-winning veterans. Star Magic Summer Workshops offers a wide array of classes including dance workshop, teens and adults’ acting workshop, voice workshop and even kids’ acting workshop.

Star Magic Workshops prides itself of being headed by the only certified trainer of the ‘Chubbuck Technique’ in the Philippines, Direk Rahyan Carlos. Hollywood stars and Academy award winners and nominees Halle Berry, Jared Leto, Sylvester Stallone, Brad Pitt, Jim Carrey, Charlize The­ron, Beyonce, Jessica Biel and Eva Mendez were all trained in the Chubbuck Technique.

Aside from acting, Star Magic Workshops also offers dance and voice workshops. Among the said workshops’ pride were World Championships of Performing Arts representatives like 2017 Overall Champion Performer of the World Nhikzy Calma, 2015 multiple Gold Medalist Liviana Gonzales and 2018 Dance Category representative Lady Pipay.

