Mga barangay ipagamit ni Duterte batok sa coronavirus

Gimanduan ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang Department of Health (DOH) nga gamiton ang mga barangay sa tibuok bansa aron paspas nga makuha ang impormasyon kabahin sa mga posibleng naigo sa 2019 novel coronavirus.

Ang direktiba gihimo sa Presidente sa gihimong ika-46 cabinet meeting subay sa nakitang buslot sa Senado sa gihimong aksiyon sa kagamhanan aron batokan ang coronavirus, diin hinay ang contact tracing sa mga pasaherong misulod sa nasud na adunay coronavirus.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga pinaagi sa barangay daling matultulan ang nahimotangan sa mga tawong gipangita.

Matud usab ni Secretary to the Cabinet Karlo Nograles nga magamit usab ang mga barangay aron paspas nga ma-report sa DOH ang mga tawo nga na posibleng nagpakita ug simtomas sa coronavirus.

“Sa Cabinet meeting naman, the President didn’t say that he was disappointed. He just offered a suggestion na we should also tap the barangays in all aspects, not just in contact tracing, but in all aspects of reporting, in all aspects of coordinating with them. Sa mga efforts natin especially sa DOH,” matud ni Nograles.

“So there was a directive lang by the President to the Department of Health to also engage in the barangay officials natin because the barangay officials are the closest to the ground and they are still part of government. So the Secretary of Health, Secretary Duque, will do so. So he will coordinate these efforts with the barangay and obviously with DILG as well,” dugang pa ni Nograles. (jess campos)