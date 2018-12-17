Mga bagong artista wanted kay Heart

Sa pagpirma ni Heart Evangelista-Escudero ng exclusive contract with GMA Artist Center noong nakaraang December 13, isa sa sisimulan niyang project para sa 2019 ay ang pag-upo niya as judge sa pagbabalik ng reality artista-search na StarStruck.

Excited na nga raw si Heart dahil first time daw siyang uupo as judge sa isang reality ta­lent search.

“I will be doing a show with GMA next year, definitely for StarStruck. I will be one of the judges and that’s nice kasi I always wanted to be that… Yes, it’s my first time, sa pagbabalik ng StarStruck after two years.

“Hindi ko lang alam paano ko sasabihin, ‘I’m sorry it’s a no.’ I don’t know how, but I’m very excited for that,” ngiti pa niya.

Bilang judge, ang hanap ni Heart ay isang contestant na may tinatawag na X factor.

“You know wala siyang specific quality, it’s either you have it or you don’t.

“That’s for me, yes definitely, that’s the X Factor but there’s a spark about somebody.

“It’s not about how you look, it’s not about how great of a singer you are, there’s just something about who you are that makes you different.

“I think that’s something I want to look for. So kahit shy sila you’ll know, even if they don’t do their best sa audition you’ll just know that this person was meant to do great things, so’yun siguro ‘yung hahanapin ko.”