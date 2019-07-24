Mga badlongon nga haciendero dili makalusot sa land reform – Duterte

Dili palusoton ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang mga datu nga nanag-iya og dagkong mga yuta nga diki magpasakop sa land reform program sa kagamhanan.

Matud sa Presidente nga mosugot og sa dili ang mga haciendero ipatuman gayud niini ang reporma sa yuta alang sa agrarian reform kay aduna pay mipalag nga dili magpasakop sa balaod.

Matud ni Presidente Duterte, nga daghan pang mga mag-uuma ang wala pa makakuha sa yuta nga dugay na nilang gitikad ug ang tag-iya sa yuta pa hihapon ang mi kontrol sa yuta ug sa abot niini.

“Im going to complete the land reform whether the land owners like it or not because there are still tenants who are not in possession but the owners are still , the owners of the land control the produce and everything,” matud sa President.

Tungod niini gipahibalo na sa Presidente ang mga haciendero nga kinahanglan nga ipatuman ang balaod ug ihatag kung unsay angayan alang sa mga benepisyaryo sa land reform program.

“So I’m serving notice that I have to implement the law. The law is the law. So yung mga tenants na hindi pa nailagay in possession must be placed there as beneficiaries,” dugang pamahayag sa Presidente.