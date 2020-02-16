Una sa Balita


Mga astig nitong 2019 sa Gintong Lahi Awards

NGAYON araw na pararangalan ang mga outstanding performer sa local horse racing­ 2019 sa Philippine Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Organization (Philtobo) Annual Gintong Lahi Awards 2020.

Ang tampok sa okasyon ay ang pagpaparangal sa Horse of the Year kung saan mahirap ang labanan ng tatlong tigasing kabayong sina Real Gold, Boss Emong at Supersonic.

Sinikwat ni Real Gold ang first at third legs ng Triple Crown Championship series, hinablot naman ni Boss Emong ang second leg habang napunta kay Supersonic ang prestihiyong Presidential Gold Cup nitong Disyembre.

Ilalarga ang nasabing event sa Bar 27, Diamond Hotel, Roxas Blvd. sa Ermita, Manila.

Ang ibang major awards sa Equine Cate­gory ay ang mga kampeon sa two-year-old colt at filly, three-year-old colt at filly, older horse, sprinter at imported horse. (Elech Dawa)

