Mga anak ni Sunshine pumalag sa pambabastos

Kinukundena ni Samantha Cruz ang panlalaswang ginagawa sa kanya ng marami sa social media at sa nakababata niyang kapatid na si Francheska.

Nag-tweet si Samantha ng sama ng loob sa mga nagsi-sexualize sa kanilang mga larawan, lalo na sa mga bikini post nila sa socmed.

“Imagine going on FB and seeing so many memes/posts sexualizing you and your family (keep in mind that me and my younger sister are minors). I don’t find them funny, I just find them gross and disturbing. To all the men posting about us, please watch your words,” sabi ni Sam.

Humirit din ng banat ang ate niyang si Angelina para ipagtanggol ang kanyang mga kapatid.

“I’m so tired seeing people defending the people who sexualize my little sisters. My sisters are minors. Those defending these predators, do you expect us to swim in jeans. Make sense. It’s not funny and it’s not amusing. It’s disgusting. Don’t normalize putting the blame on what we wear, whether it’s too revealing or not decent for you. This is why rape culture exists. Instead, educate yourselves,” hirit niya. (Rey Pumaloy)