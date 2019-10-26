Mga ahensya sa kagahmanan gipatabang batok sa ASF

Gipalihok sa Malacañang ang tanang mga departamento sa Ehekutibo nga motabang ug mopatuman og palisiya aron mahunong ang pagkatap sa African swine fever (ASF) sa tibuok nasud.

Subay kini sa bag-ong nahibaloan nga nakalusot ang mga karne sa baboy nga adunay ASF ug gihimong tocino ug longganisa bisan higpit ang mandu sa Department of Agriculture (DA) nga patyon ang adunay sakit nga baboy.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo nga lakip sa direktiba ang mga government-owned and controlled corporation, bureaus ug agencies aron masiguradong makontrol ang pagkatap sa ASF.

“The Office of the President, through the Executive Secretary is hereby directing all executive departments, bureaus, agencies, government -owned and controlled corporations, government financial institutions and other instrumentalities of the government to coordinate , as well as to adopt policies and institute measures to manage, contain and control the transmission of African Swine Flu (sic) in the country,” matud ni Panelo.

Gimanduan usab ni Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea ang DA nga mohatag ug tabang og alternatibong livelihood ug skills training sa mga naapektuhan sa ASF.

Giawhag usab sa Palasyo ang publiko nga motabang sa mga awtoridad aron epektibong mabagagan ang grabi pang katap sa maong sakit sa baboy.

“The Office of the President implores the public to extend their utmost cooperation to government authorities in order to prevent the spread of ASF,” dugang pamahayag sa tigpamaba. (Jess Campos)