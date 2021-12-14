Mga ABAP boxer uupak sa Asian U23

AGAD na sasabak ang Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) sa ilalim ng bago nitong pangulo na si Ed Picson sa pagpapadala ng koponan sa Asian Under-22 Boxing Championships sa Tashkent, Uzbekistan sa Enero 20-30.

“We have already informed all our boxers and coaches that we have a Christmas break from Dec. 18 to Jan. 8. But then the invitation came out so we had to sadly inform them,” sabi ng bagong halal na ABAP president na si Picson sa online Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum nitong Martes.

“Wala munang Christmas break para sa mga lalahok, this means tuloy-tuloy ang training ng boxers in Baguio,” sabi pa ni Picson sa forum na hatid ng San Miguel Corporation (SMC), MILO, Amelie Hotel Manila, Braska Restaurant at ng Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor).

Ito din ang unang torneo para sa national team sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni Picson matapos ang eleksiyon ng ABAP noong Nobyemre 25, pinalitan nito ang long-time president na si Ricky Vargas, na nalipat bilang chairman. (Lito Oredo)