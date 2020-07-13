Abante Online
Metropolitan Trial court naka-lockdown

Iniutos ng Metropolitan Trial Court (MeTC) executive judge ang pagsasailalim sa lockdown ng MeTC Branch 30 at MeTC Manila office of the Clerk of Court .

Sa ipinalabas na memorandum na nilagdaan ni Executive Judge Carissa Anne Manook-Frondozo, nagsimula ang lockdown ng Branch 30 na nasa Manila City Hall nitong Hulyo 13 hanggang sa Hulyo 24.

Samantala sa MeTC Office of the Clerk of Court na nasa Park View Plaza ay sinimulan nitong Hulyo 13 hanggang Hulyo 22.

