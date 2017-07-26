Metrobank pagpapaliwanagin

Nakatakdang kausa­pin ni Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero ang mga opi­s­yal ng Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company (Metrobank) kung paano lumusot sa kanilang ‘internal control and checks and balances’ ng P1.75 bil­yong loan fraud.

“I want to be enlightened and I want to hear it straight from Metrobank. I want to know how the bank executive was able to commit such a massive scale of fraud even with the bank’s internal control and checks and balan­ces,” ani Escudero, chairman ng Senate committee on banks, financial institutions and currencies.

Nais ring marinig ng senador ang komento ng mga opisyal ng Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) sa nasabing pangyayari bago magdesisyon kung paiimbestigahan sa Senado ang kontrobersyang ito.

Matatandaang nasakote sa isang entrapment operation ng National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) noong Hulyo 17, 2017 ang suspek na si Maria Victoria Lopez, head ng corporate servi­ces management division sa head office ng Metrobank, matapos matuklasan ang fake loans.