Meralco tuloy na putulan sa NCR

Magsisimula nang magputol ng kuryente ang Manila Electric Company (Meralco) sa National Capital Region na nasa general community quarantine ngunit hindi pa ito gagawin sa Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, at Lucena City, Quezon na nasa modified enhanced community quarantine pa.

Siniguro ng Meralco ang mga customer sa NCR na nakatira sa mga lugar na inilagay sa granular lockdown ay hindi muna puputulan ng kuryente subalit magpapadala na ito ng mga disconnection notice sa susunod na linggo sa mga overdue bill.

Sabi ng Meralco, bibigyan nila ng konsiderasyon ang mga customer nito dahil naiintindihan naman nilang mahirap ang buhay ngayon.

“We encourage customers with billing concerns to reach out, so we can assist them and even come up with payment terms if needed. We will be very considerate of the challenges our customers are facing,” sabi ni Meralco FVP and chief commercial officer Ferdinand Geluz. (Eileen Mencias)