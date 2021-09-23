Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Meralco tuloy na putulan sa NCR

News
By Abante News
0 4

Magsisimula nang magputol ng kuryente ang Manila Electric Company (Meralco) sa National Capital Region na nasa general community quarantine ngunit hindi pa ito gagawin sa Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, at Lucena City, Quezon na nasa modified enhanced community quarantine pa.

Siniguro ng Meralco ang mga customer sa NCR na nakatira sa mga lugar na inilagay sa granular lockdown ay hindi muna puputulan ng kuryente subalit magpapadala na ito ng mga disconnection notice sa susunod na linggo sa mga overdue bill.

Related Posts

COVID bakuna ng India abangan – Rodriguez

BI higit 500 tauhan na nahawa, 4 patay sa virus

WHO: 7M todas kada taon sa air pollution

Sabi ng Meralco, bibigyan nila ng konsiderasyon ang mga customer nito dahil naiintindihan naman nilang mahirap ang buhay ngayon.

“We encourage customers with billing concerns to reach out, so we can assist them and even come up with payment terms if needed. We will be very considerate of the challenges our customers are facing,” sabi ni Meralco FVP and chief commercial officer Ferdinand Geluz. (Eileen Mencias)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Trillanes kulang sa pansin – Lacson

Bilyong pondo ng healthcare nasunog sa yosi smuggling

Nominasyon bilang VP pirmado na ni Duterte

1 of 2,378