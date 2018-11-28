Meralco-MVP sweetheart deal ‘di pinalusot ng CA

Umusad na sa Court of Appeals (CA) ang petisyon laban sa desisyon ng E­nergy Regulatory Commission (ERC) hinggil sa pinasok na kontrata ng Manila Electric Company (Meralco) sa mga kompanyang pag-aari din ng binatang negosyanteng si Manny V. Pangilinan.

Ito’y matapos na katigan ng former Third Division ng CA ang motion for reconsideration na inihain ni Romeo L. Junia ng consumer group na People for Power coalition.

Sa desisyon ng CA, sinabi ni Junia na maaari na niyang iprisinta sa korte na ang Power Supply Agreement (PSA) ng Meralco sa Panay Energy Development Corporation ay isang ‘midnight contract’ at magiging disadvantageous sa mga consumer.

“This new order will give us the opportunity to make our case against Meralco and its midnight contracts before the court and eventually at ERC, when my petition to intervene is given due course,” ayon sa petitioner.

“I consider this a breakthrough, even if it now pertains only to the reconsideration of the petition for review earlier denied, not yet on the merits,” dagdag ni Junia.

Pinuri naman ni Junia ang former Third Division na pinamumunuan ni Associate Justice Rosmari Carandang, ang bagong talagang miyembro ng Supreme Court. Kasama sa lumagda sa desisyon sina Associate Justices Elihu Ybañez at Pedro Corales.

Noong Pebrero, ibinasura ng korte ang petition for review ni Junia dahil umano sa kakulangan ng “substance and merit” pero nitong Nobyembre 15, kumambyo naman ang korte at pinaboran ang mosyon.

“We agree with Junia that the public be provided an opportunity to determine whether or not the public may attain, in the best way, the least-cost energy in the Power Supply Agreements…” saad sa desisyon ng korte.

Ayon kay Junia, patutunayan niya sa korte na ang PSA ay produkto ng midnight deal tulad ng binabanggit ni Bayan Muna Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate sa mga pagdinig ng Kamara. Igigiit din niya na ang PSA ay kailangang dumaan sa Competitive Selection Process (CSP) at patutunayan din niya na hindi makakamenos sa kuryente ang mga consumer sa ilalim ng nasabing PSA.

Dahil sa walang CSP ang pitong PSA ng Meralco, itinuturing ito ng mga militanteng kongresista at ng consu­mer group bilang “sweetheart deal”.

Noong Enero 18, 2018, isinampa ni Junio sa CA ang Petition for Review sa ginawang pagbasura ng ERC sa kanyang petition to intervene sa aplikasyon ng Meralco para sa approval ng kanilang PSA. Nanindigan si Junio na dahil walang CSP ang mga PSA ng Meralco, aabot sa 113 bilyong piso kada taon ang kikitain ng mga generation companies ni Manny Pangilinan.